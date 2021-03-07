This/Next Week Forecast (March 8 – 12, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 66.60, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 70.40.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 63.80, which will be followed by moving down to support level 58.60.
Previous week forecast
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price between the levels $63.
Monthly Forecast, March 2021
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 57.40, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 64.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 57.40, which will be followed by moving down to support level 52.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls back to 1.19, reversing early gains
EUR/USD erases the early US stimulus-fuelled gains and recedes to 1.1900, as the Treasury yields remain elevated. The US-Eurozone growth divergence, oil rally could bode well for the greenback. The downside will likely gather pace if the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence disappoints.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 even as UK unlock begins, eyes on BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD stays depressed near three-week low above 1.3800. The UK aims for gradual exit to lockdown, covid-led deaths drop to the lowest since October. On the other side of Atlantic, US Senate passed $1.9 trillion stimulus, boosting the Treasury yields. Bailey awaited.
Gold wavers above $1,700 despite Friday’s Doji, oversold RSI probe bears
Gold prints the heaviest gains in a week after candlestick formation, RSI conditions favor corrective pullback. Bulls have a long way to go before convincing markets, seven-month-old support line lure bears.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).