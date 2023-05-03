Wednesday Forecast (May 3, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 71,03, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 73,93.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 71,03, which will be followed by reaching support level 67,02 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 64,58.
Weekly Forecast (May 1 – 5, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 76,80, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 79,4 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 82,98.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 76,80, which will be followed by reaching support level 73,03.
Monthly Forecast, April 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 83,04, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 87,48.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 71,10, which will be followed by moving down to support level 64,36.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
