Wednesday forecast (April 26, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 79,40, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 81,81.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 79,40, which will be followed by reaching support level 75,83 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 73,03.

Weekly forecast (April 24 – 28, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

Monthly forecast, April 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 83,04, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 87,48.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 71,10, which will be followed by moving down to support level 64,36.