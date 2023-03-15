Wednesday forecast (March 15, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 70,86, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 72,64.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 70,86, which will be followed by reaching support level 66,00.
Weekly forecast (March 13 – 17, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 78,06, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 80,78.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 78,06, which will be followed by reaching support level 73,80.
Monthly forecast, February – March 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 82,89, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 88,65.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 82,89, which will be followed by reaching support level 72,64 – 70,86 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 66,00.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
