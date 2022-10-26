Wednesday forecast (October 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 85.92, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 87.14 and 89.73.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 85.92, which will be followed by moving down to support level 84.14 and 82.63.

Chart

Weekly forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 87.12, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 90.19 and 93.64.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 87.12, which will be followed by reaching support level 81.20 – 79.74.

Chart

Previous week forecast

Chart

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 97,66, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 107,86.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 92.10 – 97,66, which will be followed by reaching support level 76,10 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 65,65.

Chart

Previous week forecast

Chart

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

