The US Oil dropped after reaching 93.73 level and now is trading at 91.45. Still, technically, the retreat could be only temporary. The rate could test and retest the near-term support levels before jumping higher again. After its strong rally, a temporary retreat was natural. Tomorrow, the US Crude Oil Inventories could bring more action. Still, fundamentally, the US inflation could have a big impact on Thursday.
Technically, the WTI found resistance at 92.92 - 93.51 area again and now is almost to reach the weekly pivot point of 90.20. The bias is bullish as long as it stays above the 89.78 and above the minor uptrend line. A new higher high activates further growth and helps the traders to go long again.
