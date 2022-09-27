US Oil was traded at 77.74 at writing above yesterday’s low of 76.23. The bias is bearish, so temporary rebounds could bring short opportunities. In the short term, the rate could come back to test and retest the near-term resistance levels before dropping deeper. Today, the US economic data could have a big impact on oil prices. The CB Consumer Confidence could jump from 103.2 to 104.0 points, Durable Goods Orders is expected to register a 0.1% growth, while Core Durable Goods Orders may report a 0.3% growth.

From the technical point of view, Crude Oil dropped below the potential Falling Wedge reversal pattern signaling strong bearish pressure and a potential downside continuation. Now, it has found support right below 76.95 historical level and now it tries to rebound and recover after its strong sell-off. As long as it stays under the broken downside line, the bias is bearish. A new lower low activates more declines.

