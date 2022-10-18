Tuesday forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 84.43, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 86.18 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 88.52.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 84.43, which will be followed by reaching support level 81.40.

Weekly forecast (October 17 – 21, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 89.73, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 92.93 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 97.66.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 85.55, which will be followed by reaching support level 81.20 and 76.25.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 97,66, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 107,86.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 92.10 – 97,66, which will be followed by reaching support level 76,10 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 65,65.

Previous week forecast