Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An downtrend will start from support level 64 – 63.80, which will be followed by moving down to support level 65.40.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 65.40, which will be followed by reaching support level 64 – 63.80.

Crude Oil

This/Next Week Forecast (March 15 – 19, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 66.60, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 67.98 and 70.40.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 66.60, which will be followed by reaching support level 63.13 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 59.24.

Crude Oil

Previous week forecast

Crude Oil

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level $53.

Crude Oil

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 57.40, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 64.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 57.40, which will be followed by moving down to support level 52.

Crude Oil

Previous month forecast

Crude Oil

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

