Crude Oil plunged after reaching 97.65 level today. Now, it was traded at 94.18 at the time of writing and it seems determined to reach and retest the near-term downside obstacles. In the short term, the bias is bullish despite the current drop. Later, the CB Consumer Confidence and the JOLTS Job Openings could have a significant impact on oil price. Tomorrow, the US is to release the Crude Oil Inventories which could really shake the price and could bring sharp movements.
From the technical point of view, after its strong rally, a minor retreat was expected. As long as it stays above the uptrend line, the bias is bullish, Crude Oil could develop a new bullish momentum. Still, only a new higher high, a valid breakout above the R1 (97.03) could really activate a larger swing higher. The upside scenario could be invalidated by a valid breakdown below the uptrend line and through 92.92.
