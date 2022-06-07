Tuesday Forecast, June 7

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 120.99, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 126.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 117.63, which will be followed by moving down to support level 115.56.

This/Next Week Forecast (June 6 – 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 119.98, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 128.84.

Downtrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119.98, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 115.56 and 111.37.

Monthly Forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 114.83 – 116.64, which will be followed by reaching support level 98.20.

Downtrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 116.64, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 130.50.