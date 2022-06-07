Tuesday Forecast, June 7
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 120.99, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 126.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 117.63, which will be followed by moving down to support level 115.56.
This/Next Week Forecast (June 6 – 10, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 119.98, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 128.84.
Downtrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119.98, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 115.56 and 111.37.
Previous week forecast
Monthly Forecast, June 2022
Uptrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 114.83 – 116.64, which will be followed by reaching support level 98.20.
Downtrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 116.64, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 130.50.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 heading into the American session. The greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows ahead of the mid-tier data releases, not allowing the pair to stage a recovery.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 as mood sours
GBPUSD staged a modest rebound in the early European session but failed to hold above 1.2500. US stock index futures are down sharply ahead of the opening bell, pointing to a risk-averse market environment that benefits the safe-haven dollar.
Gold rebounds toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and recovered toward $1,850 ahead of the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory on Tuesday.
Can Bitcoin price survive with record inflation and looming recession concerns?
Bitcoin price is back to trading at its favorite psychological level and a level that it has traded at for the last month. Intraday volatility does not matter, since the chances of a massive sell-off that pushes BTC to 2017 levels are high.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!