Today’s forecast, Wednesday, June 3
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 115.56, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 119.98.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 115.56, which will be followed by moving down to support level 111.96.
previous day forecast
This/next week forecast (May 30 – June 3, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 114.83, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 119.64.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 114.83, which will be followed by moving down to support level 111.37 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 103.24.
Previous week forecast
Monthly forecast, June 2022
Uptrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 114.83 – 116.64, which will be followed by reaching support level 98.20.
Downtrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 116.64, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 130.50.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
