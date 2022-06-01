Today’s forecast, Wednesday, June 1
Downtrend scenario
The market is trading along an downtrend with target on 112.85 – 111.37.
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 116.64, which will be followed by reaching support level 111.37.
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 116.64, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 119.62.
This/next week forecast (May 30 – June 3, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 114.83, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 119.64.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 114.83, which will be followed by moving down to support level 111.37 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 103.24.
Previous week forecast
Monthly forecast, June 2022
Uptrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 114.83 – 116.64, which will be followed by reaching support level 98.20.
Downtrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 116.64, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 130.50.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!