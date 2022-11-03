Thursday forecast (November 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 88.80, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 89.79 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 91.08.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 88.80, which will be followed by reaching support level 87.72 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 85.30.

Weekly forecast (October 31 – November 4 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 87.14, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 92.28 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 95.55.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 87.14, which will be followed by moving down to support level 81.30 and 78.90 – 76.90.\

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 92.28, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 107.68.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 92.28, which will be followed by reaching support level 76.90 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 65.65.

