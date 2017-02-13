Crude oil – Thick daily Ichimoku cloud protects the downside for now

Oil price fell to strong support at $52.77 (top of thick daily cloud, reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen) on yesterday's pullback after repeated upside rejection at $54.00 zone. Daily studies remain bullishly aligned and favor fresh upside attempts while the price holds above daily cloud that underpinned the action of past five weeks. Bounce from $52.77 requires firm break above $53.60 (Fibo 61.8% of $54.11/$53.77 pullback) to confirm reversal and open way for another test of $54.00/30 zone, where several upside attempts so far failed.

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.