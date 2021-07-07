Oil prices initially traded with a strong tone after OPEC failed to reach any deal on production plans.

There was, however, a sharp reversal later in the day as risk appetite dipped and the dollar strengthened.

There were also some concerns that producer discipline would break down.

From highs near $77.0 p/b, WTI retreated sharply to near $73.0 p/b. WTI rallied to $73.75 on Wednesday as risk appetite stabilised while Brent traded around $74.85 p/b.