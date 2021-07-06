Crude oil surged to the highest level in three years as investors reacted to the latest OPEC+ meeting. The members abandoned a decision to increase production after a disagreement between Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The meeting was due to restart on Monday after disagreements continued during the weekend. As a result, investors believe that there will be a supply shortage if OPEC members continue with this strategy. They also believe that the disagreements risk damaging the relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Brent, the international benchmark, rose to $77 while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $76.20.
The Japanese yen strengthened against the US dollar after positive household spending data. According to the country’s statistics agency, household spending declined by 2.1% in May after rising by 0.1% in the previous month. This decline was better than the median estimate of -3.7%. Meanwhile, household spending rose by 11.6% year-on-year, better than the median estimate of 10.9%. The overall wage income rose by 1.9% while overtime pay rose by 20.70%. Overtime pay is an important number since it shows how busy companies are.
The Australian dollar held steady ahead of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decision. The bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and tweak its asset purchases policy. The decision comes at a time when the Australian economy is making substantial progress during its recovery. Other key events today will be the latest Eurozone retail sales and the German ZEW economic sentiment number. US markets will reopen after the long weekend. Markit and the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will publish the latest services and non-manufacturing PMI data. Further, traders will focus on cryptocurrencies as the latest ransomware attack continues. Hackers have demanded $70 million for the encryption code.
AUD/USD
The AUDUSD pair rose to a high of 0.7550 ahead of the latest RBA meeting. This price is substantially higher from last week’s low of 0.7443. It has also moved above the descending red trendline and the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. The signal and histogram of the MACD have moved above the neutral line. Also, the pair seems to have formed a double bottom pattern. Therefore, the upward trend may continue as traders expect a hawkish RBA decision.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair is little changed ahead of the latest Eurozone retail sales and German sentiment data. On the 30-minute chart, the pair has moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD are at the neutral level. The pair also seems to be forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, it will likely break out higher ahead or after the EU retail sales data.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY pair declined after the latest Japanese economic data. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the 25-day and 15-day exponential moving average (EMA). It has also moved slightly below the center of the ascending channel shown in red. The RSI and MACD lines of the indicator have also continued dropping. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as bears target the lower line of the channel at 1110.50.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.