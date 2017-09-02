Crude oil – strong bounce after false break into daily cloud reverses near-term focus up
US CRUDE OIL
Oil extends yesterday’s bounce from fresh low at $51.21, marking a false break into thick daily cloud and so far retraced over 50% of $54.32/$21.21 downleg.
Fresh acceleration higher sidelined downside risk towards strong $50.89/70 supports, with improved near-term studies, shifting immediate focus higher, as daily technicals remain in bullish setup.
Return above daily Kijun-sen & Tenkan-sen lines (52.51/52.77 respectively) that remain bullishly aligned, generated another positive signal that requires confirmation on daily close above.
Also, sustained break above $53.13 (Fibo 61.8% of $54.32/$51.21 pullback) would confirm reversal and signal further upside.
Session low at 52.36 (also near broken Fibo 38.2%) offers solid support that should contain extended corrective dips.
Thickening daily Ichimoku cloud (cloud top currently lies at $51.83) underpins the action and only return below cloud top would generate stronger bearish signal.
Res: 53.13; 53.59; 54.10; 54.32
Sup: 52.77; 52.81; 52.36; 51.83
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.