Crude oil – strong bounce after false break into daily cloud reverses near-term focus up

US CRUDE OIL

Oil extends yesterday’s bounce from fresh low at $51.21, marking a false break into thick daily cloud and so far retraced over 50% of $54.32/$21.21 downleg.

Fresh acceleration higher sidelined downside risk towards strong $50.89/70 supports, with improved near-term studies, shifting immediate focus higher, as daily technicals remain in bullish setup.

Return above daily Kijun-sen & Tenkan-sen lines (52.51/52.77 respectively) that remain bullishly aligned, generated another positive signal that requires confirmation on daily close above.

Also, sustained break above $53.13 (Fibo 61.8% of $54.32/$51.21 pullback) would confirm reversal and signal further upside.

Session low at 52.36 (also near broken Fibo 38.2%) offers solid support that should contain extended corrective dips.

Thickening daily Ichimoku cloud (cloud top currently lies at $51.83) underpins the action and only return below cloud top would generate stronger bearish signal.

Res: 53.13; 53.59; 54.10; 54.32

Sup: 52.77; 52.81; 52.36; 51.83