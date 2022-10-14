Crude Oil was in a corrective phase in the short term after its last swing higher. Now, it has found support and it could try to resume its upwards movement. It was traded at 88.39 at the time of writing. The rate slipped lower again after the Crude Oil Inventories came in at 9.9M far above 0.9M expected and compared to -1.4M in the previous reporting period. Today, the US retail sales data and the ISM UoM Consumer Sentiment could have a big impact on US Oil as well.

Technically, the rate dropped within a down channel. It has found support above the 85.3 - 85.72 zone and it has escaped from the flag formation signaling that the downside movement ended. Now, it could test and retest the median line (ml) before jumping higher.

