Crude Oil: Stalling below resistance at 55.24
GOLD (in USD)
Consolidating within a bullish momentum.
-
Gold has retraced towards former resistance at 1221 (22/11/2017 high) which now becomes a new support. Hourly support lies at 1177 (11/01/2017 low). The short-term trend is clearly positive. Key support is located at 1122 (15/12/2016 low ).
-
In the long-term, the technical structure suggests that there is a growing upside momentum. A break of 1392 (17/03/2014) is necessary ton confirm it, A major support can be found at 1045 (05/02/2010 low).
SILVER (in USD)
Heading towards resistance at 19.00.
-
Silver has finally exited an area where bearish pressures seem important. The precious metal is way into a bullish momentum. Hourly support can be located at 17.75 (14/02/2017 low) then 16.63 (27/01/2017 low). Expected to reach 19.00 in the medium-term.
-
In the long-term, the death cross indicates that further downsides are very likely. Resistance is located at 25.11 (28/08/2013 high). Strong support can be found at 11.75 (20/04/2009).
Crude Oil (in USD)
Stalling below resistance at 55.24.
-
Crude oil is pushing towards strong resistance given at 55.24 (03/01/2017 high). We rule out for the moment any correction towards 49.61 (08/12/2016). Expected to see deeper buying pressures.
-
In the long-term, crude oil has recovered after its sharp decline last year. However, we consider that further weakness are very likely. Strong support lies at 24.82 (13/11/2002) while resistance can now be found at 55.24 (03/01/2017 high).
