Crude oil faced strong drop and spike back in May, which can be also considered as the final leg of wave (5) of A, so we are aware of a higher degree A-B-C recovery after strong reversal up from the lows. After a completed wave A and expanding triangle in wave B, which is tricky, but still a bullish pattern that already sent prices higher, ideally within a five-wave bullish impulse into wave C. Now that came back to projected April highs for wave 5 of (3), we can see a new, higher degree A-B-C correction within wave (4) that can retest 77-75 support area before the uptrend for wave (5) resumes.

