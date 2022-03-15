Crude oil is turning sharply down from the highs, which smells like a top formation, but as long as the price is above 85 it could be still considered as a subwave 4 correction of extended wave 5).

Looking at the 4-hour chart, we can still see a three-wave a-b-c corrective decline from the highs, however, notice that this could be also easily a five-wave drop, which can later send the price into a deeper correction.

So, we will patiently waiting for an upcoming recovery; if slow in three waves, then we can expect lower levels, but if strong and impulsive, then be aware of a retest of the highs.

Crude oil 4h Elliott Wave analysis

