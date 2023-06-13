Share:

The US Oil plunged in the short term, reaching the 66.77 level. Now, it has rebounded and is trading at 68.28 at the time of writing. After such an impressive drop, the rebound is natural. Today, the US inflation data could really shake the rate, the impact could be big. The CPI may report a 0.2% growth, while Core CPI is expected to register a 0.4% growth.

Technically, the US Oil registered only false breakdowns below the 67.01 historical level and through the median line of the descending pitchfork indicating an oversold. The first upside target is represented by the descending pitchfork’s upper median line. Taking out this dynamic resistance activates a larger rebound.

