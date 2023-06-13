The US Oil plunged in the short term, reaching the 66.77 level. Now, it has rebounded and is trading at 68.28 at the time of writing. After such an impressive drop, the rebound is natural. Today, the US inflation data could really shake the rate, the impact could be big. The CPI may report a 0.2% growth, while Core CPI is expected to register a 0.4% growth.
Technically, the US Oil registered only false breakdowns below the 67.01 historical level and through the median line of the descending pitchfork indicating an oversold. The first upside target is represented by the descending pitchfork’s upper median line. Taking out this dynamic resistance activates a larger rebound.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Eyes US CPI inflation data ahead of Fed policy meeting – LIVE
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the most important inflation measure, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, on Tuesday, June 13 at 12:30 GMT. Investors will scrutinize the data to decide whether the US Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in June.
EUR/USD hits monthly highs above 1.0800 ahead of US CPI inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, flirting with monthly highs after Germany's Economic Sentiment unexpectedly improved to -8.5 in June. The pair remains on the front foot as the US Dollar tracks the US Treasury bond yields lower amid expectations of soft US CPI data.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2550 after UK jobs data, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is holding its daily rebound above 1.2550 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation continued to run hot in May, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Later in the day, US inflation data will be watched closely by investors.
Gold fits above $1960 as USD looks fragile, US CPI hogs limelight
Gold price (XAU/USD) has shifted its auction above the crucial resistance of $1,960.00 ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release at 12:30 GMT.
XRP price climbs ahead of Hinman document release in SEC vs. Ripple case
The so-called Hinman documents, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple, are set to be released Tuesday.