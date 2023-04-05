The US oil changed little in the short term and now is trading at 80.58 at the time of writing below yesterday’s high of 81.75. Fundamentally, the Crude Oil Inventories indicator is expected at -1.6M in the last week below -7.5M in the previous reporting period. In addition, the US ISM Services PMI could have an impact as well.
Technically, Crude Oil registered a false breakout above 81.51 former high indicating an overbought. It’s trapped between 81.51 and 78.97 levels. So, escaping from this formation should bring new opportunities. A new lower low activates a corrective phase.
