The US dollar rose in early trading as investors reacted to the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus deal. After days of negotiations, the US Senate passed the stimulus along party lines. This means that most US individuals will receive $1,400 checks. States and local governments will also receive billions of dollars. Analysts believe that the biggest stimulus in history will also lead to the overheating of the economy, which will lead to higher interest rates early next year.
The price of crude oil rose sharply in early trading after the stimulus deal. Brent, the international benchmark, rose to $70 for the first time in more than a year. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), on the other hand, rose to $67. Historically, the price of oil usually rises after a major stimulus deal is passed because of the perception of more demand. The price also rose because of last week’s deal between OPEC and its allies about supplies. Also, it rose because of the small US rig count gain last week.
The Australian dollar declined slightly even after strong economic data from China. On Sunday, the country’s statistics agency released strong trade numbers for February. In total, the country’s exports rose by 60.6% in February after rising by 18.1% in January. Analysts were expecting a jump of 38.9%. In the same period, Chinese imports increased by 22.2%, better than the expected 15.0%. This was the biggest jump in trade in a few years. As a result, the monthly trade surplus jumped from $78.17 billion to $103.25 billion.
AUD/USD
The AUD/USD pair declined from a high of 0.7725 to a low of 0.7687. On the hourly chart, the price is between the upper and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands. It is also slightly below the descending yellow trendline. Also, it seems to be forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued to increase. Therefore, the pair may break-out higher as bulls target the next resistance level at 0.7250.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD broke-out to a low of 1.1900 as investors reacted to the US stimulus deal. On the four-hour chart, the price is slightly below the important support at 1.1950, which was the lowest swing on February 5. On the hourly chart, the price is along the lower line of the Bollinger Bands while the signal and main lines of the MACD have moved lower. Also, the price has already moved below the 15-period and 25-period exponential moving averages (EMA). Therefore, the pair may continue falling as bears attempt to retest last week’s low at 1.1895.
US30
The Dow Jones index futures rose sharply after the latest US stimulus deal. The index rose to a high of $31,750, which is the highest level since February 25. On the four-hour chart, the price has moved above the 25-period and 15-period moving averages while the commodities channel index (CCI) has moved above the overbought level. The index will keep rising as bulls target the next key level at $32,000.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
Gold: Uptick might still be seen as an opportunity for XAU/USD bears
Gold consolidated its recent slide to multi-month lows and remained confined in a range on Friday. The passage of the US stimulus bill, attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities extended some support.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).