The price of crude oil jumped in the overnight session as investors optimism about demand rose. Brent, the global benchmark, rose to $79, the highest level in about three years. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to more than $75. Recent data by both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that demand will keep soaring in 2022. Indeed, the IE reported said that demand will move to more than 100.8 million barrels per day, which will be higher than where it was before the pandemic started.
US stocks wavered in the overnight session as investors reflected on the rising Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose above 1.5% for the first time since June. The yield has risen from a low of 1.25% in the past few weeks. This trend is mostly because of the hawkish Federal Reserve decision. The bank said that it will start tapering its asset purchases in the coming year. It also expects to increase interest rates 7 times by 2024. In a statement on Monday, Fed’s John Williams said that the bank should start winding down its accommodative policies.
The economic calendar will have minimal events today. The most important will be the latest American consumer confidence data by Conference Board. The data is expected to show that the country’s consumer confidence rose slightly in September. The next key event will be a testimony by Jerome Powell. He will likely be asked to talk about last week’s decision, the ongoing trends of inflation, and the looming government shutdown.
XTI/USD
The XTIUSD rocketed higher in the overnight session as investors remained optimistic about demand. It rose to a high of 75.76, which was the highest level in three years. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move above the key resistance level at 75.0. It is also slightly above the short and longer-term moving averages. The price is also along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at 77.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair was relatively unchanged even as US Treasury yields rose. It is trading at 1.1705, which was slightly above the upper side of the descending channel. On the hourly chart, the pair is slightly below the 25-day moving average while the MACD is slightly below the neutral line. The Average True Range (ATR) has declined, which is a sign of falling volatility. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range today.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY pair maintained bullish momentum in the overnight session. It rose to a high of 111.05, which was the highest level since July 7. On the four-hour chart, the pair is along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands and above the moving averages. The MACD and Demarker indicators have also risen. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the pair is upwards.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
