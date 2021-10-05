The price of crude oil jumped sharply in the overnight session after the latest OPEC+ meeting. Brent, the global benchmark, rose to a seven-year high of $81.71 while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $78. Natural gas prices also jumped by more than 3%. In a statement, OPEC and its allies said that they will continue adding 400k barrels of oil per day until the end of 2022. This gradual pace of increase was significantly lower than Joe Biden had requested. According to the Financial Times, Saudi Arabia said that oil prices had not risen parabolically like other commodities to warrant a change in production.
Wall Street stocks declined sharply in the overnight session as investors reflected on the rising oil prices and the potential for higher inflation. The Dow Jones index declined by more than 375 points while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices crashed by more than 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Analysts expect that higher inflation will push the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates faster than expected. Stocks also fell as investors continued focusing on Evergrande, the embattled Chinese developer. The company halted its stock on Monday ahead of a major transaction. Meanwhile, the debt ceiling crisis has also contributed to the weak stocks.
Facebook, the biggest social media company in the world, was in the spotlight in the overnight session as its stock price crashed by more than 5%. This decline was triggered by a whistleblower who accused the company of prioritizing profits over safety. The whistleblower will testify in Senate later today. Meanwhile, the stock also declined after the company’s key assets like Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook experienced a major outage that lasted a few hours. Later today, the key events to watch will be the flash services and composite PMI numbers.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD was little changed in the overnight session as investors reflected on the rising bond yields in the United States. The pair is trading at 1.1616, which is slightly below yesterday’s high of 1.1640. On the hourly chart, the pair is a few pips above the 25-day moving average while the MACD is slightly above the neutral level. It has formed what looks like an inverted head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 1.1650.
XBR/USD
The XBRUSD pair rallied in the overnight session after the latest OPEC+ meeting. The pair surged to a high of 82.40. On the daily chart, it is above the previous bullish flag pattern shown in yellow. It also rallied above the short and longer-term moving averages while the MACD has continued rising. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the price is higher, with the next key resistance being at 45.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair held steady as the US dollar index retreated. The pair is trading at 49,060, which was slightly below the highest point during the weekend. The price has jumped above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD is above the neutral level. The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) has been falling while the pair has formed a bullish flag pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the near term.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.