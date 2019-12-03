Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI supported by hopes of further OPEC+ output cuts

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil price falls on fresh concerns over trade deal delay

WTI oil fell $1 on Tuesday after President Trump threatened to keep trade deal with China until late 2020.

In addition, US threats of tariffs against France, Brazil and Argentina, further soured the sentiment and increased concerns about slowdown in global demand for energies that would further depress oil prices.

Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI on a steady recovery above $ 56, API data eyed

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) picks up fresh bids over the last hour, extending its steady recovery mode from just under the 56 handle, despite the mixed sentiment seen in Tuesday’s European session so far.

