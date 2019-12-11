Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI struggles on surprise crude build

WTI Technical Analysis: Tuesday’s spinning top doubts trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI pulls back to $59.00 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The energy benchmark has been trading above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its September-October declines off-late. Even so, the spinning top candlestick suggests traders’ indecision.

With this, sellers will wait for a downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 58.54, to revisit the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $57.70.

Read nore ...

WTI struggles on surprise crude build

WTI oil prices are flashing red in the Asian session with buyers sitting on the fence, possibly due to the surprise inventory buildup in the US. At press time, a barrel of WTI is changing hands at $58.90, representing a 0.50% drop on the day.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday estimated an inventory build-up of 1.41 million barrels for the week ended Dec.4 compared to expectations of a 2.763-million-barrel drop in inventory.

Read more ...