Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI struggles beyond $59 handle on demand concerns

WTI Technical Analysis: 50% Fibonacci, 10-day EMA restrict immediate declines
WTI refrains from extending the previous day’s declines while trading near $59.00 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark stays mostly upbeat inside the near-term ascending trend-channel formation.
50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at $58.54, followed by 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level around $58.15, limit the black gold’s immediate declines.
WTI struggles beyond $59 handle on demand concerns
The price of a barrel of oil has been in decline on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate currently heading into the Wall Street close off its worst levels, -0.17%, having fallen from a high of $59.22 (highest since September) to a low of $58.21.
Last week's Nonfarm Payrolls had helped to lift investor spirits last week which inturn fuelled demand for the black gold which had already lured in speculative bids following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major allies (OPEC+) in their accord for production cuts. OPEC+ agreed to officially cut production by 500,000 barrels a day on top of its current reduction agreement, starting in January.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|58.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.54
|Daily SMA50
|55.87
|Daily SMA100
|55.93
|Daily SMA200
|57.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.32
|Previous Daily Low
|58.31
|Previous Weekly High
|59.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.41
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.44
