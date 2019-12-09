Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI prices elevated on OPEC+ accord and production cuts

WTI Technical Analysis: 200-week EMA, 50% Fibonacci guard immediate upside

WTI drops to sub-$59.00 area during early Monday. The pair’s failed to provide a decisive break beyond 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2018 fall.

The energy benchmark now seems to extend declines towards $57.00 while an upward sloping trend line since early October, at $55.90, can act as an intermediate halt to its downpour towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of $55.50.

WTI prices elevated on OPEC+ accord and production cuts

The price of a barrel of oil shot higher on Friday with West Texas Intermediate spot reaching as high as $59.81 from a low of $57.68.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, (OPEC+) finally agreed to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day on top of its current reduction agreement which will start in in the beginning in January, bringing total cuts to 1.7billion barrels a day.

