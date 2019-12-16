Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI off 3-month highs, trapped in a rising wedge

WTI Technical Analysis: Off 3-month highs, trapped in a rising wedge

WTI oil is currently trading at $59.83 per barrel, having hit a high of $60.45 on Friday. That was the highest level since Sept. 17.

The hourly chart shows the black gold is trapped in a rising wedge, which comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines indicates buyer exhaustion.

