Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI Long upper wick of Thursday's candle is cause for concern for the bulls

WTI Technical Analysis: Long upper wick of Thursday's candle is cause for concern for the bulls

WTI oil is currently trading at $59.50 per barrel, representing marginal gains on the day. The long upper shadow attached to Thursday's candle indicates buyer exhaustion near $59.70.

The candle would gain credence if the session low of $59.29 is breached. That will likely invite stronger selling pressure, possibly yielding a drop to $58.00. A quick move above $59.70 is needed to keep the bullish trend going. At press time, the pair is reporting a 7.7% gain on a month-to-date basis.

Read nore ...