Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI consolidates Wednesday’s volatile moves below $ 59, eyes on tariffs

WTI Technical Analysis: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle above 200-HMA

WTI remains mildly bid around $58.90 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark has been trading sideways since late in the last week while staying above the 200-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA).

The quote currently aims for the triangle resistance, at $59.45, a break of which could trigger fresh run-up to the monthly top of $59.90. Though, the black gold’s upside past-$59.90 depends upon how strong it manages to remain beyond $60.00.

WTI consolidates Wednesday’s volatile moves below $ 59, eyes on tariffs

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its overnight consolidation phase just below the 59 handle in Asia this Thursday, as the dust settles following a volatile Wednesday’s trading session. The black gold enjoyed a wild ride a day before, initially rising above the 59 handle after the OPEC, in its monthly report, forecasts a supply deficit next year. However, the upside was quickly reversed, as the prices witnessed a sharp drop to three-day lows of 58.12 on a surprise build in the US Crude Stocks data, as published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

