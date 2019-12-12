FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI consolidates Wednesday’s volatile moves below $ 59, eyes on tariffs

WTI Technical Analysis: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle above 200-HMA

WTI remains mildly bid around $58.90 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark has been trading sideways since late in the last week while staying above the 200-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA).

The quote currently aims for the triangle resistance, at $59.45, a break of which could trigger fresh run-up to the monthly top of $59.90. Though, the black gold’s upside past-$59.90 depends upon how strong it manages to remain beyond $60.00.

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its overnight consolidation phase just below the 59 handle in Asia this Thursday, as the dust settles following a volatile Wednesday’s trading session. The black gold enjoyed a wild ride a day before, initially rising above the 59 handle after the OPEC, in its monthly report, forecasts a supply deficit next year. However, the upside was quickly reversed, as the prices witnessed a sharp drop to three-day lows of 58.12 on a surprise build in the US Crude Stocks data, as published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

WTI

Overview
Today last price 58.85
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 58.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.72
Daily SMA50 56.1
Daily SMA100 55.98
Daily SMA200 57.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.25
Previous Daily Low 58.11
Previous Weekly High 59.9
Previous Weekly Low 55.41
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.47

 

 

