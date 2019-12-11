Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: EIA's weekly report revealed surprise buildup in US crude oil stocks

WTI slumps to $58.50 area after EIA report shows large buildup in crude inventories

Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure in the last hour after the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a surprise buildup in the crude oil stockpiles. After slumping to a fresh daily low of $58.09 with the initial market reaction, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recovered modestly and was last seen trading at $58.50, losing nearly 1% on a daily basis.

Stocks rise and dollar tanks as rates are going nowhere anytime soon and after Powell’s dovish presser, Oil slumps, Gold’s back

The Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting of the year for the most part went as expected with a slightly dovish tone after policymakers kept rates unchanged and forecasted no changes throughout 2020. The Fed’s dot plots show a strong consensus for rates to remain on hold and for the next move to be a rate hike in 2021. The Inflation outlook saw softness in 2020 before rising back towards 2.0% over the next couple years. No surprises came out of the last policy meeting of the year.

