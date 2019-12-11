FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: EIA's weekly report revealed surprise buildup in US crude oil stocks

WTI slumps to $58.50 area after EIA report shows large buildup in crude inventories

Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure in the last hour after the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a surprise buildup in the crude oil stockpiles. After slumping to a fresh daily low of $58.09 with the initial market reaction, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recovered modestly and was last seen trading at $58.50, losing nearly 1% on a daily basis.

Stocks rise and dollar tanks as rates are going nowhere anytime soon and after Powell’s dovish presser, Oil slumps, Gold’s back

The Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting of the year for the most part went as expected with a slightly dovish tone after policymakers kept rates unchanged and forecasted no changes throughout 2020.  The Fed’s dot plots show a strong consensus for rates to remain on hold and for the next move to be a rate hike in 2021.  The Inflation outlook saw softness in 2020 before rising back towards 2.0% over the next couple years.  No surprises came out of the last policy meeting of the year.

WTI

Overview
Today last price 58.84
Today Daily Change -0.35
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 59.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.65
Daily SMA50 55.97
Daily SMA100 55.95
Daily SMA200 57.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.59
Previous Daily Low 58.61
Previous Weekly High 59.9
Previous Weekly Low 55.41
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 59.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 58.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 60.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

