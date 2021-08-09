The price of crude oil declined sharply as investors remained concerned about the global economic recovery. The price of Brent declined by more than 4% to $67 while that of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined by more than 5% to $65.20. This decline pushed the share prices of key oil producers like BP and Royal Dutch Shell lower by more than 2%. This decline happened as the number of Covid-19 cases in China increased. There are also worries about the efficacy of the popular Chinese vaccine, Sinovac.
American futures and European indices declined sharply today as investors reacted to the falling oil prices. There are also concerns about the tightening of financial markets after the relatively strong US jobs numbers that were published on Friday. The data showed that the economy added more than 900k jobs in July while the unemployment rate declined to 5.3%. The market is reacting to the latest earnings by Berkshire Hathaway that published strong results during the weekend. Also, M&A activity is increasing, with Continental Grains and Cargill said to be interested in Sanderson Farms. The FTSE 100 fell by 0.2% while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures declined by more than 0.20%.
The euro was little changed after strong German trade numbers. The data showed that the country’s exports rose from 0.4% in May to 1.3% in June. This increase was better than the median estimate of 0.4%. At the same time, imports rose by 0.6% in June. As a result, the country’s trade surplus rose from more than 12.8 billion to more than 13.6 billion euros. The number were a surprise considering many companies in the country are facing the challenge of supply shortage. Meanwhile, the Sentix investor confidence declined from 29.8 in July to 22.2 in August.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair declined to 1,686 as commodity prices retreated. It then bounced back to 1,783. On the four-hour chart, the pair remains below the important support at 1,750, which was the lowest level on June 29. The pair remains below all moving averages while its Average True Range (ATR) has jumped sharply, which is a sign that volatility has returned. Therefore, this relief rally may be a dead cat bounce, meaning that the price could resume the downward trend.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair was little changed as the market continued to reflect on the latest US NFP data and infrastructure. The pair is trading at 1.1750, which is along the lowest level in July. The pair has formed a double-top pattern, which is along the lowest level on July 20. The price is below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD and RSI have moved to the oversold level. Therefore, the pair’s bearish trend will be validated if it moves below the support at 1.1750.
GER30
The German DAX index declined to €15,700 as European stocks declined. On the four-hour chart, the index is being supported by the 25-day MA and is slightly below its all-time high of €15,377. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly below the overbought level of 70. Therefore, the index will likely bounce back as investors target the next key resistance at €16,000.
