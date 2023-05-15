Crude Oil continues to fall at the start of another May week. A barrel of Brent crude fell to 73.70 USD.
The sell-off in the commodities market has been ongoing for several weeks. Investors tried to get a foothold above 78.00 USD, but their attempts failed. The OPEC report, which normally looks optimistic, did not give investors any reason to buy this time. The main trigger for selling remains fears that the high interest rates around the world will put pressure on global economic activity. This, in turn, will reduce the demand for energy commodities.
Data from Baker Hughes showed that US drilling activity declined. Gas rigs were primarily affected (-16) but oil rigs also declined (-2).
On H4, Brent has worked its way up to the 77.44 level. The market continues to develop a correction today. A decline to 72.33 is expected, followed by a new wave of growth to 80.07. After its breakdown, a new growth potential could open to the level of 87.77. The target is local. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the MACD indicator: its signal line is below zero, with growth to new highs expected.
On H1, a consolidation range has formed around the 74.87 level. The market has escaped it downwards today. A decline to 72.56 is expected, followed by a rise to 74.87 and a decline to 72.33. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 80.00 could begin. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Stochastic oscillator: Its signal line is breaking through the level of 20 upwards, aiming at 50. A rebound from this level is expected, followed by a new decline to 20. Next, growth to 80 could follow.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and stabilized above 1.0850 on Monday after having suffered heavy losses last week. The cautious market stance limits the US Dollar's losses in the early American session, making it difficult for EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains, hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2500 during the European trading hours on Monday. As investors assess the latest comments from Fed officials, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand and the pair clings to its daily gains.
Gold edges higher toward $2,020 despite rising US yields
Gold price has edged higher to the $2,020 area following a drop toward $2,010 in the European session on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory near 3.5%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped for now.
Cardano price on trajectory to break above $0.39 as bulls stick to recovery plan this week
ADA price is seeing bulls quickly pick up their feet after a downbeat moment the week before. ADA quickly recovered over the weekend with some substantial losses being pared back.
S&P 500 Forecast: Expect debt ceiling talks to injure sentiment this week
The S&P 500 index could begin to feel the effects of the debt ceiling showdown in Washington this week. Now midway through May, US debt ceiling talks are less than three weeks away from the US Treasury’s chosen deadline of June 1.