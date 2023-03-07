Share:

The US Oil turned to the downside and is located at 79.83 at the time of writing. The bias remains bullish in the short term despite temporary retreats. Fundamentally, the Fed Chair Powell Testifies could have an impact on Crude Oil as well today. Also, tomorrow, BOC and the US ADP-Non Farm Employment Change should move the price. In addition, the Crude Oil Inventories data will be released as well.

Technically, the US Oil jumped above the 80.57 obstacle but it has failed to confirm its breakout signaling exhausted buyers in the short term. Now, it challenges the 79.83 downside obstacle. As long as it stays above it, the rate could try to resume its leg higher, the 82.00 psychological level is seen as a potential target. A valid breakdown below this static support activates a deeper retreat, the rate could come back towards the weekly pivot point of 78.24.

Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!