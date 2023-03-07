The US Oil turned to the downside and is located at 79.83 at the time of writing. The bias remains bullish in the short term despite temporary retreats. Fundamentally, the Fed Chair Powell Testifies could have an impact on Crude Oil as well today. Also, tomorrow, BOC and the US ADP-Non Farm Employment Change should move the price. In addition, the Crude Oil Inventories data will be released as well.
Technically, the US Oil jumped above the 80.57 obstacle but it has failed to confirm its breakout signaling exhausted buyers in the short term. Now, it challenges the 79.83 downside obstacle. As long as it stays above it, the rate could try to resume its leg higher, the 82.00 psychological level is seen as a potential target. A valid breakdown below this static support activates a deeper retreat, the rate could come back towards the weekly pivot point of 78.24.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
