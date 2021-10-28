As per Elliott Wave analysis, Crude oil is coming down as expected after five waves up in three wave structures so look like that's now a set-back into wave 4 which may stop at 78.60 or 76.38 level.

A daily close below the trendline and beneath 76.38 will be a first but important indication for a much deeper levels, after a potential top in place.

Crude oil 4h Elliott Wave analysis

