As per Elliott Wave analysis, Crude oil is coming down as expected after five waves up in three wave structures so look like that's now a set-back into wave 4 which may stop at 78.60 or 76.38 level.
A daily close below the trendline and beneath 76.38 will be a first but important indication for a much deeper levels, after a potential top in place.
Crude oil 4h Elliott Wave analysis
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 amid Brexit woes, ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, despite the uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. BOE rate hike calls renew on reduced bond issuance in Budget 2021. US GDP awaited.
XAU/USD key levels to watch as US yield curve flattens
Gold price consolidates the two-day recovery, as the US yield curve flattens.All eyes on Thursday’s critical ECB and US GDP data for the next big move in gold.
SHIB eyes 76% bull run after exploding to new all-time high
Shiba Inu price has witnessed an astronomical rally, as it surged over 200% since October 23. The prevailing chart pattern suggests a bullish projection of a 400% bull run.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Gold stays fragile barring a negative surprise Premium
US economy is widely expected to lose momentum in Q3. Fed policymakers are unlikely to change their tapering outlook. Gold bears look to retain control following the failed attempt to hold above $1,800.