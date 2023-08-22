Crude rallied only in three waves and stops between 50-61.8% Fib, so it appears that corrective pullback is still in play from 84.16 and that deeper supports can be retested. There is even a chance for a drop to 77 area where wave C may look for stabilization, possibly later this week.
