The selloff in bonds continues on US government drama. The sell-off in US 10-year papers accelerated yesterday and the 10-year yield spiked to 2.64%. The 2-year yield however, which captures the expectations on Federal Reserve (Fed) actions remain steady a touch above the 5% mark, as even though the Fed’s once-dove-now-hawk Neel Kashkari said that the US may need more than one more rate hike to tame inflation, the looming government shutdown talks, the Detroit strikes and a few weak economic data released lately regarding the US melting savings and fading confidence hint that it may be ambitious to bet on more rate hikes before the dust settles. But you never know, the US will reveal its latest GDP update and it is expected to be revised higher. If that’s the case, we will likely see more choppiness in bond markets.
Volatility in US bond markets is rising, though we are far from alarming levels, while the US dollar continues to amass major safe haven demands. Nothing stands before the US dollar’s safe haven dominance. Gold slipped below the $1900 per ounce; rising yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing gold, and thus, should keep a sustainable pressure on the precious metal even after the US government shutdown show ends, as the Fed remains sufficiently decided to keep rates higher for longer, and the US Treasury will be issuing more bonds, paying better yields in the next few months.
Energy and technology stocks helped the S&P500 limit losses yesterday. The energy sector was up on a fresh jump in oil prices after US inventories at Cushing and Oklahoma fell to critical levels, hinting at growing supply deficit in global energy space. AI stocks were up as US President Joe Biden said that he will sign an executive action on AI this fall, and Meta announced to introduce AI features in Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Earlier this week, Amazon announced to buy a $4 billion stake in Anthropic, similar to Microsoft’s creator of ChatGPT (which by the way is now valued at around $90bn, whereas it was worth $30bn at the beginning of this year). Amazon is also making a move into the AI’s magical world, aiming to give its AWS customers access to AI. Microsoft told investors in the latest earnings call that the AI would increase Azure’s revenue by around 2%, Anthropic should help drive similar revenue for AWS. Now, unfortunately for Amazon, investors didn’t react with the same excitement than they did with Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT. Maybe a new DoJ probe was responsible for it, or it was just the rising yields. But somehow, Amazon follows its MAMAA peers with a certain lag, the e-commerce wing of the business is certainly responsible for that, in an environment full of worries regarding an imminent slowdown in spending.
Zooming out, the S&P500 remains under pressure. Despite insatiable appetite for AI, the rising yields threaten valuations. There is an important support zone near 4180/4200 region, which shelters the 200-DMA and the major 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on last year’s rally. If that support is pulled out, the index will step into a mid-term bearish consolidation zone, and selloff could deepen into yearend. In the short run, the risks remain tilted to the downside, as JP Morgan’s Hedged Equity Fund apparently holds tens of thousands of protective puts aimed to protect the long-stock product from selloff and volatility. Those put options will expire on Friday, and their strike price are said to be not far from the actual levels. If exercised, we could see an additional negative pressure on Wall Street stocks.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near1.0500 on the road to recovery
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, attempting a tepid recovery from eight-month lows of 1.0488 in European trading on Thursday. Broad US Dollar upside consolidation and Eurozone economic woes weigh on the pair ahead of the German inflation data.
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure below 1.2150
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure below 1.2150, heading toward the lowest since March 17 at 1.2110. Sustained US Dollar strength and a mixed market mood is capping the rebound limited in the pair. US data are next in focus.
Gold price finds some support amid risk-off mood, upside potential seems limited
Gold price enters a bearish consolidation phase on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow trading band near its lowest level in more than six months touched the previous day.
Binance asks users to convert EUR to USDT after Paysafe goes AWOL
Binance exchange announced early Thursday that Paysafe has stopped processing EUR deposits. The crypto exchange asked its users to convert EUR balances into USDT.
Treasury capitulation is a necessary evil
Market capitulations aren’t pretty to look at and are even more ugly for those caught in the crosshairs. When markets capitulate, surrendering is synonymous with selling, and the opponent is either oneself or their capital limitations.