US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 101.855.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Down at 115.80.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 138.22.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 62 ticks Lower and trading at 4159.50.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1868.70. Gold is 29 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Sensex exchanges which are Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Lower and the other half Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 06/02/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 06/02/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and Crude were trading Lower Thursday morning and this usually represents an upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 435 points Higher and the other traded Higher as well. Given that today is Non-Farm Payrolls, our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

The economic news reported yesterday for the most didn't meet expectation. The ADP Employment numbers came in far Lower than expected as did Building Permits and Factory Orders. Yet the market gained ground and closed Higher. Why? It wasn't correlated to the Downside or even Neutral or Mixed. Market Correlation is a great tool to determine market direction. Today is Non-Farm payrolls or as we call it Jobs Friday hence our bias is Neutral. Why? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day. Could this change? Absolutely.