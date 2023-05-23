Crude oil is slow since last week, but stable and still in a bullish mode with five waves up from 63.60 followed now by a three wave A-B-C correction, with nice support near 69/70 area. We expect a bounce still back to 74 or higher. Also, Iraq Oll Minister highlighted that OPEC+ cuts helped market stability. and that they are committed to OPEC+ cuts, which I think can be supportive for energy.
