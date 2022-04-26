While China plans to implement lockdowns for fear of an epidemic, concerns about the coronavirus are taking a toll on the oil market. Will it escalate?
Crude oil prices remained lower on Tuesday, after significant losses suffered the day before. They are still weighed down by fears of a general lockdown in Beijing, the capital of China, as well as in Shanghai, thus risking a demand reduction for black gold.
The concern also affects industrial metals, of which China is a major consumer. They recorded substantial price drops on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Monday. As per the below chart, the LMEX, an index that incorporates the prices of aluminium, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc traded on the LME, posted 4,864.9 points on Monday, erasing all its gains from March and April:
London Metal Exchange (LMEX), TradingEconomics.com
The implementation of China’s zero-COVID policy seems to be heavily affecting Chinese demand for crude, which is already down 1.2 million barrels per day due to the severe health restrictions (strict lockdowns) put in place in Shanghai. According to Bloomberg, Chinese demand for certain types of fuel (gasoline, diesel, and kerosene for aviation) has already fallen by 20% in April 2022 compared to a year earlier.
In addition, the rise of the US dollar represents another factor currently weighing on crude oil prices, since the greenback is at its 25-month high against the euro.
Dollar Currency Index (DXY), daily chart TradingView.com
On the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark, we have switched to the new calendar month, which is the June maturity contract, CLM2022. On the Brent benchmark, we will look at the BRNM2022.
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart)
Brent (BRNM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart, EOD data)
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
