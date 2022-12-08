Stocks fell for a fifth day, but the sovereign bonds gained, a hint that the market catalyzer shifted from the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) pricing – where stocks and bonds fall at the same time, to recession fears, where stocks remain under pressure, while investors seek refuge in safer sovereign assets.
The falling yields kept the US dollar under pressure below the critical 200-DMA, which stands at 105.75.
One big move of the day was oil. The barrel of American crude slipped below the $73 floor and fell to $71.70 on the back of rising recession fears.
And note that we have started seeing a structural change in the oil markets. Crude price curve was in backwardation up until a month ago. But over the past weeks we started seeing the front-end of the price curve falling and even going back to contango. I discuss in this episode what that means for oil prices.
Elsewhere, news that China increased its bullion reserves for the first time in three years have a boost to gold and silver. The mint ratio fell below 80, but gold could still be a better choice for those preparing their portfolios for recession.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
