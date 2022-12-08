Stocks fell for a fifth day, but the sovereign bonds gained, a hint that the market catalyzer shifted from the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) pricing – where stocks and bonds fall at the same time, to recession fears, where stocks remain under pressure, while investors seek refuge in safer sovereign assets.

The falling yields kept the US dollar under pressure below the critical 200-DMA, which stands at 105.75.

One big move of the day was oil. The barrel of American crude slipped below the $73 floor and fell to $71.70 on the back of rising recession fears.

And note that we have started seeing a structural change in the oil markets. Crude price curve was in backwardation up until a month ago. But over the past weeks we started seeing the front-end of the price curve falling and even going back to contango. I discuss in this episode what that means for oil prices.

Elsewhere, news that China increased its bullion reserves for the first time in three years have a boost to gold and silver. The mint ratio fell below 80, but gold could still be a better choice for those preparing their portfolios for recession.