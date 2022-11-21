The crude oil market began the week with a crash. A Brent barrel is falling to 86.75 USD and looks very week. Curiously, nothing has changed on the hews horizon.
On the one hand, the market is reacting negatively to the news about the coronavirus spreading in China. The country remains the main importer of crude oil. Any COVID-19 bound limitations might shorten the industrial demand for energy carriers. On the other hand, investors are caring for the comments of the US Federal Reserve System about further interest rate strategy.
Moreover, information has spread about a surplus of crude oil at European oil plants. All this taken together is dragging the barrel price down.
On H4, Brent corrected to 86.00 and started developing a consolidation range. At the moment, the quotes performed and corrected an impulse of growth. Practically, they have set the borders of the range. With an escape upwards, a new wave of growth to 94.75 may start. The goal is first. Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the MACD. Its signal line is at the lows, getting ready to start growing to zero.
On H1, with a breakaway of 91.41, oil declined and extended the wave to 86.00. At the moment, the market completed an impulse of growth to 87.90 and a correction to 86.55. Another wave of growth is going to develop to 88.66. With a breakaway of this level upwards, a pathway to 91.41 should open. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Stochastic oscillator. Its signal line is under 50, aiming strictly upwards. Growth of the indicator to 80 is expected.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, trades near 1.0250
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum near 1.0250. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory after the opening bell, allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD stays deep in red at around 1.1800 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Monday and trades at around 1.1800. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood amid renewed China Covid worries helps the safe-haven US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold loses recovery momentum, retreats to $1,740 area
Gold price recovered toward $1,750 in the early American session but lost its traction. With the US Dollar benefiting from safe-haven flows, XAU/USD stays on the back foot. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, helping the pair limit its losses for now.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
One eye on FOMC Minutes
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.