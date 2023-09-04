Share:

If you are following me on twitter or if you are reading some of our free analysis here on FXSTREET then you might notice that we also share a lot of free analysis for crude as well, so wanted to give some update eon that one. In fact, I will look into this one from more educational point of view. And the reason why I decided to share this one is because of the “clear pattern”. Always, when you look and search for some potential setups, you want to see the clear pattern, and the clear pattern is the one that can be recognized in just a few seconds.

In our video below I covered some of basic stuff that I use when tracking the markets from an Elliott Wave perspective. And I will also make a quick look at the USDJPY.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.