Will oil prices keep going up?
WTI Crude oil ended yesterday’s session on a second consecutive close in the green, topping 3% gains in each session, as indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran are set to resume in Vienna this week. Moreover, a pickup in activity in parts of Europe and the United States boosted fuel demand, ahead of the weekly EIA inventory data, due to be released tomorrow. But will oil prices keep going higher? If crude stockpiles are less than the expected 427k, this will trigger a new round of buying with $66.80 as next resistance level.
However, in the near term, and from a technical perspective, the RSI pointing lower is clearly signaling that the strong upside momentum is fading, although the main trend is still up according to the 50-period and 200-period moving averages. Therefore, we expect a retracement lower in the short term, with $65 as strong support level. Over the medium term, a sustained move above the key $66.20 resistance level will pave the way for additional gains.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
