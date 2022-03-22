Asia market update: Equities trade generally higher despite losses on Wall St.; BABA announced huge stock buyback; Hawkish Fed comments in focus [Powell]; USD/JPY rises above ¥120; UST yields extend rise in Asia [led by 2-yr]; Crude Oil FUTS continue to rise; Evergrande extends trading halt.

General trend

- USD trades generally firmer amid Fed speak; Tokyo markets returned from holiday; USD/JPY trades at the highest since Feb 2016; EUR tests below 1.10.

- No Kuroda comments seen related to the Yen.

- Japan officials continue to rule out stimulus ‘package’ for now.

- Said that Japan is seeking a stimulus of >¥10T [Japanese press].

- Japan PM Kishida: Russia halt to peace talks (with Ukraine) is unjust and unacceptable.

- Japan cos. comment on power crunch.

- NZ Q1 Westpac Consumer Confidence: lowest since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

- IMF Rhee: Have not been approached on BOK Gov job; BOK can deal with a temporary Gov absence [commented on press speculation].

- CN/HK property developers continue to delay FY results.

- US equity FUTs extended declines in Asia.

- Nike rises in afterhours trading following earnings [related firms also trade higher in Hong Kong].

- Energy and Financial firms trade generally higher in Asia.

- Nikkei 225 outperforms after holiday; Exporters supported by the weaker Yen; Japan financials supported by higher UST yields.

- Hang Seng has seen modest gains [limited volatility seen thus far]; TECH index rises amid Alibaba’s stock buyback announcement; Mainland Properties index continues to drop; Evergrande to hold investor call later today amid probe and delayed financials.

- Xiaomi to report results after the market close.

- Shanghai Composite was generally flat during morning trading.

- S&P ASX 200 has extended gain [Energy, Financial and Resources firms rise].

- NZ PM Ardern will announce changes to coronavirus restrictions on Wed (Mar 23).

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened +0.5%.

- (AU) Australia sells A$100M v A$100M indicated in 2.50% Sept 2030 Indexed bonds; Avg Yield: 0.0775%; bid-to-cover: 2.48x.

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 91.2 v 95.8 prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Westpac consumer Confidence: 92.1 v 99.1 prior.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Monitoring job market for labor cost signals, How pervasive shift in inflation psychology is.

- Contracted attributable sales that were not recognized ~HK$8.6B.

- (NZ) New Zealand Transportation Minister: to be cutting road user charges by 36% in late Apr [response to energy crisis].

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened +1.0%.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Russia halt to peace talks (with Ukraine) is unjust and unacceptable.

- (JP) Japan Trade Min Hagiuda: Supply crunch in Tokyo will be severe today (Mar 22).

- USD/JPY Trades above ¥120.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Japan inflation is cost push inflation; Negative for profits and income, Cost push inflation weighs on economy in longer term.

- 9506.JP Japan Grid Coordinator orders power sharing for Tohoku; Hokkaido Electric ordered to supply up to 610K KW.

- (JP) Japan Industry Ministry: May ask for additional power conservation efforts; Tokyo and surrounding area demand expected to exceed supply in the evening.

- (JP) Said that halted power plants in Japan may take 'months' to restore service - Press.

- (JP) Japan Feb Crude Steel Output 7.3Mt v 7.76Mt prior, -5.9% m/m, -2.3% y/y - Industry body, Japan Iron and Steel Federation.

Korea

-Kospi opened flat.

- (KR) South Korea President Elect Yoon: Calls for swift extra budget plan.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened +0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY30B prior; Net inject CNY10B v Net inject CNY20B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3664 v 6.3677 prior.

- (CN) China Securities Journal: China may cut the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) during Q2.

- (CN) China to temporarily include rapid antigen tests for insurance.

- (CN) US has expanded travel ban related to China officials; relates to the repression of ethnic and religious minorities - press.

- (HK) Ronshine China [3301.HK]: appoints Elite Partners CPA as new auditors, replacing PwC.

- (CN) Lower down payments in China will support housing demand - PBOC-backed Financial News.

- (HK) Zhenro Properties [6158.HK] to issue CNY1.59B in 2023 bonds after bond exchange.



- Evergrande 3333.HK To delay FY21 results; Trading halt to be extended, to engage with legal advisor.

- Evergrande Property Services Follow Up: Trading halted until further notice; Security deposits of CNY13.4B has been enforced by relevant banks.

Other

- IMF Rhee: Asia inflation to peak in H2; higher borrowing costs may slow down Asia economic recovery.

- (ID) Indonesia Fin Min: Indonesia targets reducing 2022 Bond issuance by at lease IDR100T.

North America

- (US) President Biden: Ukraine is fighting valiantly and using equipment from the US; CEOs need to protect companies against cyber attacks; Putin's back is against the wall, he is talking about new false flags such as bio weapons.

- (US) Fed Chair Powell: Fed can hike by more than 25bps at a meeting or meetings if needed; Fed is ready to raise rates above neutral if warranted.

- (US) Fed Chair Powell: We are NOT expecting near-term progress on inflation; Asked what would prevent 50bps move in May, responds 'Nothing'.

- (US) IMF Rhee: High inflation in US due to higher demand; US has room to raise rates.

- (US) Goldman Sachs sees US Fed raising rates by 50bps in May and June, 25 bps afterward during the year [2022]; expects Fed to announce balance sheet reduction starting in May 2022.

Europe

- (RU) Russia Coupon for Sovereign bond maturing in 2029 said to have been processed by JP Morgan - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.4%, ASX 200 +1% , Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.1025-1.0981 ; JPY 120.46-119.43 ; AUD 0.7409-0.7375 ;NZD 0.6893-0.6864.

- Gold +0.4% at $1,937/oz; Crude Oil +2.4% at $112.64/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.6920/lb.