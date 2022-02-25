A series of sanctions on Thursday against Russia will not stop Russian aggression from their goals. But stocks however were able to stabilize a bit, possibly also due to Biden's comments that we will not send troops to Ukraine.

Crude oil came down a lot, after hitting 100USD about what we talked this week. So far, that's a very strong reversal down so we think it's an impulse that belongs to a higher degree, minimum three-wave drop that cna resume below 90.00USD.

Crude oil 4h Elliott Wave analysis